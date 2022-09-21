LA Times Today: Is this the best barbecue brisket in Los Angeles?

Good barbecue requires time and patience.



That’s why the owner and pit master of the L.A. restaurant Slab spent a decade perfecting his smoking technique in his Studio City backyard.



L.A. Times Today caught up with the chef Burt Bakman in the L.A. Times kitchen — where he showed us how he’s making Texas barbecue a Southern California staple.