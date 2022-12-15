LA Times Today: The fungi future is here — at a mushroom farm just south of DTLA

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Until recently, the variety of mushrooms at your local grocery store was fairly limited, but thanks to a new company called Smallhold, a mushroom revolution is taking place in a Southern California warehouse in Vernon.



L.A. Times deputy food editor Betty Hallock joined L.A. Times Today with more.