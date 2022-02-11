LA Times Today: Delicious ideas for your Super Bowl party plate

There’s no secret that food is the MVP at most Super Bowl parties. Fans never seem to have any trouble filling up their plates.



We have some delicious ideas for both the vegans and meat lovers in your life, from Gracias Madre in West Hollywood to Dulan’s Soul Food Kitchen in Inglewood.