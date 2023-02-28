LA Times Today: A food guide to Super Nintendo World’s so-cute-it-hurts Toadstool Café

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

America’s favorite plumber has finally gotten his own theme park. You can now visit Mario and explore the Mushroom Kingdom at Universal Studios Hollywood. When you’re there, you might want to stop in for a bite at the Toadstool Café, where Chef Toad delivers the most adorable dishes.



Stephanie Breijo is a food reporter for the Times. She traveled to the other side of the warp pipe and brought us a culinary guide.