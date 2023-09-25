LA Times Today: Tiffani Thiessen levels up leftovers in the LA Times kitchen

You know her from “Saved by the Bell,” “90210” and more recently from her work on the Food Network and MTV’s “Deliciousness.” Now, Tiffani Thiessen is on a mission to revamp your leftovers with her new cookbook: “Here We Go Again.”



She joined Lisa McRee in the L.A. Times Test Kitchen.