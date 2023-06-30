LA Times Today: This massive new Valley food hall is packed with some of L.A.’s best restaurants
Food enthusiasts in the San Fernando Valley have a new culinary destination at the Westfield Topanga mall. The new Topanga Social food hall isn’t your typical mall food court. It features some of the biggest names in the Los Angeles food scene.
From Hawaiian shrimp to Detroit-style pizza, Topanga Social aims to elevate the food court model and create a new community gathering place.
We visited it to get a taste.
