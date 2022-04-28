LA Times Today: The story behind the ‘vegan McDonald’s’ on TikTok

Nearly four million people watched Lizzo review Mr. Charlie’s Frowny meal on TikTok. Fans have responded in big numbers, posting videos about the La Brea Ave. restaurant that offers plant-based versions of well-known fast foods and helps the community in the process.