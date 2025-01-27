The worst thing about motherhood that Rose Byrne and Mary Bronstein would wish on their husbands

Mary Bronstein and star Rose Byrne talk about their film, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You” and answer our very important questions about kids being terrible, bad parking jobs and therapy at the L.A. Times Studios @ Sundance Film Festival presented by Chase Sapphire Reserve.