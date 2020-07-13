Body found in Lake Piru believed to be that of actress Naya Rivera, officials say
A body found in Lake Piru is believed to be that of actress Naya Rivera, who disappeared five days ago during a boat outing with her young son, authorities said Monday.
Cast members from the TV Show “Glee” and friends comfort each other as they gathered on the Lake Piru boat launch Monday morning just as Ventura County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue dive team located a body Monday morning in Lake Piru. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Cast members from the TV Show “Glee” and friends held hands as they shouted “Say her name - Naya” as they gathered on the Lake Piru boat launch Monday morning just as Ventura County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue dive team located a body Monday morning. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
A pontoon boat at Lake Piru Marina rented by missing actress Naya Rivera is cordoned off with police tape Thursday on Lake Piru. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
Ventura County helicopter crews search the shoreline at Lake Piru for missing actress Naya Rivera on Thursday. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)
Cast members from the TV Show “Glee” and friends comfort each other as they gathered on the Lake Piru boat launch Monday morning. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)