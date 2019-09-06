10 Images
Hurricane Dorian batters the Carolinas
Emerald Isle, N.C.
Waves pound the Bogue Inlet Fishing Pier in Emerald Isle, N.C., as Hurricane Dorian moves north off the coast. (Julia Wall / [Raleigh, N.C.] News & Observer)
Emerald Isle, N.C.
Mobile homes are upended and debris is strewn about at the Holiday Trav-l Park in Emerald Isle, N.C, after a tornado generated by Hurricane Dorian struck the area. (Julia Wall / [Raleigh, N.C.] News & Observer)
Emerald Isle, N.C.
Bill Bailey, assistant chief of the Emerald Isle Police Department, walks past a damaged trailer in the Holiday Trav-l Park in Emerald Isle, N.C., that was hit by a tornado generated by Hurricane Dorian. (Julia Wall / [Raleigh, N.C.] News & Observer)
Emerald Isle, N.C.
A city crew works to clear the road blocked by a demolished mobile home after a tornado hit Emerald Isle N.C., as Hurricane Dorian moved up the East Coast. (Tom Copeland / Associated Press)
Isle of Palms, S.C.
A sailboat that came loose from its moorings wound up next to a bridge as Hurricane Dorian passed Isle of Palms, S.C. (Mic Smith / Associated Press)
Pawley’s Island, S.C.
A gas station shows wind damage near Pawley’s Island, S.C. (Sean Rayford / Getty Images)
Isle of Palms, S.C.
Residents find a neighborhood road blocked by a downed tree during Hurricane Dorian at the Isle of Palms, S.C. (Mic Smith / Associated Press)
Summerville, S.C.
Johnny Crawford navigates his kayak down a flooded street in Charleston, S.C. (Meg Kinnard / Associated Press)
Summerville, S.C.
Bill Chambers looks at the damage to the Summerville High School football stadium’s goalpost and signage after Hurricane Dorian passed in Summerville, S.C. (Mic Smith / Associated Press)
Charleston, S.C.
Bill Olesner walks down South Battery Street while cleaning debris from storm drains in Charleston, S.C. (Sean Rayford / Getty Images)
