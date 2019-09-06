Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
APphoto_Tropical Weather North Carolina
10 Images

Hurricane Dorian batters the Carolinas

Emerald Isle, N.C.
Waves pound the Bogue Inlet Fishing Pier in Emerald Isle, N.C., as Hurricane Dorian moves north off the coast. (Julia Wall / [Raleigh, N.C.] News & Observer)
Emerald Isle, N.C.
Mobile homes are upended and debris is strewn about at the Holiday Trav-l Park in Emerald Isle, N.C, after a tornado generated by Hurricane Dorian struck the area. (Julia Wall / [Raleigh, N.C.] News & Observer)
Emerald Isle, N.C.
Bill Bailey, assistant chief of the Emerald Isle Police Department, walks past a damaged trailer in the Holiday Trav-l Park in Emerald Isle, N.C., that was hit by a tornado generated by Hurricane Dorian. (Julia Wall / [Raleigh, N.C.] News & Observer)
Emerald Isle, N.C.
A city crew works to clear the road blocked by a demolished mobile home after a tornado hit Emerald Isle N.C., as Hurricane Dorian moved up the East Coast. (Tom Copeland / Associated Press)
Isle of Palms, S.C.
A sailboat that came loose from its moorings wound up next to a bridge as Hurricane Dorian passed Isle of Palms, S.C. (Mic Smith / Associated Press)
Pawley’s Island, S.C.
A gas station shows wind damage near Pawley’s Island, S.C. (Sean Rayford / Getty Images)
Isle of Palms, S.C.
Residents find a neighborhood road blocked by a downed tree during Hurricane Dorian at the Isle of Palms, S.C. (Mic Smith / Associated Press)
Summerville, S.C.
Johnny Crawford navigates his kayak down a flooded street in Charleston, S.C. (Meg Kinnard / Associated Press)
Summerville, S.C.
Bill Chambers looks at the damage to the Summerville High School football stadium’s goalpost and signage after Hurricane Dorian passed in Summerville, S.C. (Mic Smith / Associated Press)
Charleston, S.C.
Bill Olesner walks down South Battery Street while cleaning debris from storm drains in Charleston, S.C. (Sean Rayford / Getty Images)
1/10