10 Images
Militiamen withdraw from U.S. Embassy, but Iraq tensions linger
Iran-backed militiamen withdrew from the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad on Wednesday after two days of clashes with American security forces.
Protesters burn property in front of the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad on Tuesday. (Khalid Mohammed / Associated Press)
Iraqi protesters use a plumbing pipe to break the bulletproof glass of the U.S. Embassy’s windows. (Ahmad al-Rubaye / AFP/Getty Images)
Smoke rises behind protesters at the embassy. (Khalid Mohammed / Associated Press)
Protesters pry the U.S. Embassy plaque from the entrance of the compound. (Ahmad al-Rubaye / AFP/Getty Images )
Demonstrators scale a wall to reach the U.S. Embassy grounds in Baghdad. (Ahmad al-Rubaye / AFP/Getty Images)
Smoke pours from the embassy entrance. (Ahmad al-Rubaye / AFP/Getty Images)
A man waves an Iraqi national flag as he exits a burning room at the U.S. Embassy compound. (AFP/Getty Images)
Protesters wave militia flags during the embassy siege. (Associated Press)
A fire burns during the embassy protest. (Khalid Mohammed / Associated Press)
An Iraqi militia leader takes a selfie at a gate to the U.S. Embassy during the siege. (Ahmad al-Rubaye / AFP/Getty Images )
1/10