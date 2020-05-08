13 Images
Fears of a second coronavirus wave haunts California as it begins slow-speed reopening of economy
Reopening Califonia begins -- but very slowly, cautiously and under the shadow of a second wave
Salt women’s clothing store owner Holly Boies, 53, right, talks with longtime shopper Enid Koffler at the front door of her store on Abbott Kinney Blvd. in Venice on May 7, 2020. Boies is is planning to open her store for curbside pick-up tomorrow. “We’ll see how it goes. I’ll be here,” Boies said about opening her business for curbside pick-up. She’s really struggling. She’s owned the clothing store on Abbott Kinney for the past 17 years. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
Ethan Brenier helps his mom prepare to open their family store after being closed from restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic in The Wishing Well on Thursday, May 7, 2020 in Whittier , CA. Since customers will not be allowe inside stores yet, they are fixing their window display so people can look at what the store offers from the outside. (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)
Ben, Julia, Luke and Ethan Brenier, left to right, help their mom prepare to open their store after being closed due to restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic in The Wishing Well on Thursday, May 7, 2020 in Whittier. (Dania Maxwell/Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)
Rebecca Barnes, a florist at Melinda McCoy’s Flowers in Long Beach, preps floral bouquets on Thursday, May 7, 2020. The shop has been operating on a limited basis and is getting ready to fully open in time for Mothers Day weekend. (Luis Sinco/Los Angelels Times)
Customers defy social distancing and the wearing of masks to stand in line at the recently opened Nomads Canteen in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic on May 7, 2020 in San Clemente, California. The restaurant opened its doors to dine-in services over the weekend in defiance of the California’s stay-at-home order. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
Linda McLoughlin Figel, owner of Pages a Bookstore, in Manhattan Beach, CA, left, helps customer Michael Leo, from Manhattan Beach, find his order of “Dork Diaries,” by author Rachel Renee Russell, for his daughter McKenzie,12, on Thursday, May 7, 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic. Figel has started experimenting with placing online orders outside for pick-up and will add that to curbside pick-up when it becomes official Friday, May 8, 2020. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
A woman wearing a protective mask walks past a shuittered business in Long Beach on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Some non-essential businesses will be allowed to reopen on Friday, May 8, 2020, under California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s orders easing coronavirus restrictions on florists, music stores, bookstores and other retailers. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
A man, reflected in the storefront window of St. Matthew’s Thrift Shop, walks past the sign that says they are still closed along Main Street in Santa Monica on May 7, 2020. Retail businesses, such as book stores, clothing stores, toy stores and florists, can reopen for curbside pickup starting Friday. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
Kay Kabir, 71, walks down a deserted Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica on May 7, 2020. Retail businesses, such as book stores, clothing stores, toy stores and florists, can reopen for curbside pickup starting Friday. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
Debra Consani, with the flower shop Growing Wild, in Manhattan Beach, CA, prepares for the upcoming Mother’s Day holiday and fulfilling their usual online orders, with additional space outside their store, Thursday, May 7, 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic. The South Bay business has been owned by Lisa Gallien and her sister Lee Bakos for 29 years and Gallien says peonies and lilac are most popular during this time of year and people often add them to their custom bouquets. (ay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Jay Demircift, co-owner of Puzzle Zoo, prepares his place to reopen during Phase II of the reopening of some stores on the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica on May 7, 2020. Demircift said he could have opened during Phase I but the items in his store are too detailed for customers to buy something online. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
A board lists the struggles of the owner of the Aura Shop that is still closed to business on Main Street in Santa Monica on May 7, 2020. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)
Alice Lefae, an employee of Songbird gift shop in Long Beach, spruces up the store’s exterior on Thursday, May 7, 2020. The shop’s owner plans to reopen on Friday, May 8, 2020. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
1/13