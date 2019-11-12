DACA march: Supreme Court hearing prompts hundreds of students to walk out

Jennifer Aguilar, Desiree Plascencia and Daira Pena, left to right, all 16-year-old students from Brio College Prep Charter School in LA join high school students and members of the public as they rally at the Roybal Federal Building in downtown Los Angeles before marching to MacArthur Park Tuesday morning as the Supreme Court hears oral arguments in Washington on the possible cancellation of the program. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)