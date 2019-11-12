10 Images
DACA march: Supreme Court hearing prompts hundreds of students to walk out
DACA march: Supreme Court hearing prompts hundreds of students to walk out
Hundreds of students from Garfield High arrive at the Gold Line station in Little Tokyo to take part in rally in support of DACA. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
High school students and members of the public march from the Roybal Federal Building in downtown Los Angeles to MacArthur Park Tuesday morning. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Hundreds of students from Garfield High arrive at the Gold Line station in Little Tokyo to take part in rally in support of DACA. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
High school students and members of the public rally at the Roybal Federal Building in downtown Los Angeles before marching to MacArthur Park Tuesday morning as the Supreme Court hears oral arguments in Washington on the possible cancellation of the program. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Joseph Moreno, 15, right, joins other high school students and members of the public as they march from the Roybal Federal Building in downtown Los Angeles to MacArthur Park Tuesday morning as the Supreme Court hears oral arguments in Washington on the possible cancellation of the program. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Hundreds of students from Garfield High arrive at the Gold Line station in Little Tokyo to take part in rally in support of DACA. (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)
Jennifer Aguilar, Desiree Plascencia and Daira Pena, left to right, all 16-year-old students from Brio College Prep Charter School in LA join high school students and members of the public as they rally at the Roybal Federal Building in downtown Los Angeles before marching to MacArthur Park Tuesday morning as the Supreme Court hears oral arguments in Washington on the possible cancellation of the program. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
High school students and members of the public march from the Roybal Federal Building in downtown Los Angeles to MacArthur Park Tuesday morning as the Supreme Court hears oral arguments in Washington on the possible cancellation of the program. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Michelle Gomez, 16, who’s brother is a DACA recipient waves the flag of Mexico during a rally of high school students and members of the public before they march from the Roybal Federal Building in downtown Los Angeles to MacArthur Park. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis visits with DACA beneficiary and businessman Nestor Garcia, right, fillowing a news conference to showcase support for roughly 800,000 DACA beneficiaries as the U.S. Supreme Court hears oral arguments on the possibly cancellation of the program. (Al Seib /Los Angeles TImes)
1/10