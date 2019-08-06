12 Images
Toni Morrison dies at age 88.
Toni Morrison -- 1931-2019
Toni Morrison receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Obama in 2012. (Getty Images)
Toni Morrison, best known for her novel “Beloved,” has died at age 88. (Getty Images)
Novelist Toni Morrison photographed with her sons Slade and Ford at her home in December 1978. (Jack Mitchell/Getty Images)
Author and professor Toni Morrison receives an honorary degree at the 245th Rutgers University commencement in 2011. (Jemal Countess/Getty Images)
Toni Morrison in Milan, Italy, in 2017. (Leonardo Cendamo / Getty Images)
Toni Morrison attends the unveiling of a memorial bench marking the abolition of slavery in Paris in 2010. (Franck Fife/AFP)
Toni Morrison attends the unveiling of a memorial bench marking the abolition of slavery in Paris in 2010. (Franck Fife/AFP)
President Clinton embraces writer Toni Morrison after awarding her a National Humanities Medal in 2000. (RICK BOWMER/ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Oprah Winfrey and Toni Morrison attend the Carl Sandburg literary awards dinner in 2010 in Chicago. (Daniel Boczarski/FilmMagic)
Toni Morrison. (Timothy Greenfield Sanders/Random House)
Toni Morrison with her 1977 novel, “Song of Solomon,” during a reception sponsored by the American ambassador at his residence in Paris in 2012. (PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP/Getty Images)
From left, Thandie Newton, Toni Morrison, Oprah Winfrey and Kimberly Elise in Touchstone Pictures’ “Beloved.” (Touchstone Pictures)
