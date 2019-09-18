8 Images
President Trump visits California to cheers and protests
President Trump supporters wave as Air Force One taxies along the runway after landing at LAX. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
President Trump waves to supporters as he arrives at LAX. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
President Trump greets supporters at LAX. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Beverly Hills police officers break up a scuffle between pro- and anti-Trump protesters gathered at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Benedict Canyon Road in Beverly Hills. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
A supporter of President Donald Trump, right, goes face to face with anti-Trump protesters at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Benedict Canyon Road in Beverly Hills. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
Police respond to a clash between pro- and anti-Trump protesters at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Benedict Canyon Road in Beverly Hills. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
A Beverly Hills police officer helps a supporter of President Trump up as police worked to break up a scuffle at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Benedict Canyon Road in Beverly Hills. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
People demonstrate against President Trump at Pershing Square in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday evening. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
