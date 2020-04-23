15 Images
Can Trump reopen the economy on May 1?
With more Americans out of work than at any time since the Depression in the 1930s, Trump is eager to ease stay-at-home rules.
Tuna Harbor Dockside Market in San Diego on April 11. (Ariana Drehsler / AFP-Getty Images )
General Electric workers applaud Vice President Mike Pence during a visit in Madison, Wis., on April 21. (Kamil Krzaczynski / AFP-Getty Images )
Demonstrators who want to end the lockdown in Virginia protest near the Capitol in Richmond on April 22. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)
Jacksonville Beach, Fla. (Sam Greenwood / Getty Images)
Construction workers in New York City. (Rob Kim / Getty Images)
A Starbucks in Dallas. (Ronald Martinez / Getty Images)
Demonstrators in Richmond, Va. (Tom Williams / Getty Images)
A flight from Atlanta to Baltimore. (Rob Carr / Getty Images)
Jacksonville Beach, Fla. (Sam Greenwood / Getty Images)
Demonstrators in Richmond, Va. (Tom Williams / Getty Images)
Chris McCormick assembles face shields for friends who work at the U.S. Post Office near his shop in Elkridge, Md. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)
Inmates sew protective masks at Las Colinas Women’s Detention Facility in Santee in San Diego County. (Sandy Huffaker / AFP-Getty Images )
Easter service at Memorial Missionary Baptist Church in Kansas City, Mo. (Jamie Squire / Getty Images)
Downtown Nashville. (Jason Kempin / Getty Images)
Jacksonville Beach, Fla. (Sam Greenwood / Getty Images)
