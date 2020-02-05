12 Images
Photos |State of the Union address
President Trump plans to pitch economic optimism and largely avoid his impeachment in his third State of the Union address to Congress.
Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi extends a hand to US president Donald Trump ahead of the State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 4, 2020. (OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP )
US Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi welcome US President Donald Trump as he arrives for his State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 4, 2020. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. (J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press)
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido (C) waves as he is acknowledged by US President Donald Trump during his the State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 4, 2020. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP )
US President Donald J. Trump greets Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts as he arrives to deliver his State of the Union address during a joint session of congress in the House chamber of the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (SHAWN THEW/EPA)
Ivanka Trump greets radio personality Rush Limbaugh State of the Union address in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives on February 04, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)
President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Vice President Mike Pence look on in the chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives on February 04, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Female members of Congress dressed in white pose for a photo ahead US President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 4, 2020. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP )
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is greeted by members of Congress as he arrives to hear President Donald Trump deliver the State of the Union address in the House chamber on February 4, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Pool/Getty Images)
US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, US Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan, US Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch arrive for the State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP)
House Impeachmant managers Jerrold Nadler, left, and Zoe Lofgren attend the State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 4, 2020. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP )
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump sit in the presidential motorcade on the South Lawn of the White House on February 04, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
