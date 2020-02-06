13 Images
Senate acquits Trump in impeachment trial
The Senate acquitted President Trump of abusing the power of his office and obstructing Congress’ investigation into his conduct.
President Trump prepares to meet Venezuela’s opposition leader Feb. 5, hours before the Senate voted to acquit him in his impeachment trial. (Mark Wilson / Getty Images)
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) leaves the chamber after President Trump’s impeachment trial ended in acquittal. (J. Scott Applewhite / Associated Press)
House Impeachment Manager Adam B. Schiff (D-Burbank) leads other impeachment managers to Senate chambers before the final votes Feb. 5. (Brendan Smialowski / AFP/Getty Images)
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) takes an elevator to the Senate floor. (Shawn Thew / EPA/Shutterstock)
Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. declares President Trump acquitted of the first impeachment charge. (Getty Images)
People demonstrate at the Capitol in favor of President Trump’s removal from office. (Alex Edelman / Getty Images)
Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) gets on a Senate subway after the Senate impeachment vote. (Brendan Smialowski / AFP/Getty Images)
Protesters carry signs in support of President Trump’s impeachment Feb. 5 outside the Capitol. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP/Getty Images)
Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) walk to the Senate chamber ahead of the final vote in President Trump’s impeachment trial. (Sarah Silbiger / Getty Images)
A protester waves an upside-down U.S. flag outside the Capitol. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP/Getty Images)
Democratic Reps. Adam B. Schiff, left, and Hakeem Jeffries file out of the Senate chamber. (Jim Lo Scalzo / EPA/Shutterstock)
Jay Sekulow, attorney for President Trump, speaks to reporters after Trump’s acquittal in the Senate. (Patrick Semansky / Associated Press)
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) shakes hands with Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. as they leave Senate chambers. (Susan Walsh / Associated Press)
