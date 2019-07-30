4 Images
Unrest in Hong Kong during anti-extradition protests
A riot police officer points a shotgun toward protesters during a demonstration in Hong Kong. (Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images)
Protesters gather outside Kwai Chung police station in support of protesters detained on a charge of rioting during recent clashes in Hong Kong. (Isaac Lawrence/AFP/Getty Images)
Police restrain an angry subway passenger who tried to fight with protesters in Hong Kong. Protesters have disrupted subway service during the morning commute by blocking the doors on trains, preventing them from leaving the stations. (Vincent Yu/Associated Press)
Passengers queue up at a subway platform in Hong Kong, where protesters have disrupted subway service during the morning commute by blocking the doors on trains, preventing them from leaving the stations. (Vincent Yu/Associated Press)
