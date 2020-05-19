5 Images
Vatican reopens to the masked and socially distanced faithful
Nuns of St. Elisabeth wearing face masks leave St. Peter’s Square on Monday after visiting St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican following its reopening. Italy is slowly lifting restrictions after a two-month coronavirus lockdown. (Alessandra Tarantino / Associated Press)
Pope Francis arrives in St. Peter’s Basilica on Monday to celebrate a Mass for the 100th anniversary of the birth of Pope John Paul II, at the Vatican. (Vatican Media / Associated Press)
Worshipers wearing face masks pray in the John Paul II chapel at St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican on Monday following the reopening, which coincided with the 100th anniversary of John Paul II’s birth. (Alessandra Tarantino / Associated Press)
Markers have been painted on the pavement under the colonnade at the Vatican to help visitors adhere to social distancing guidelines as Italy slowly lifts restrictions after a two-month coronavirus lockdown. (Alessandra Tarantino / Associated Press)
Pope Francis meditates beside the tomb of Pope John Paul II during a Mass on Monday celebrating the 100th anniversary of the now-St. John Paul’s birth at St. Peter’s Basilica after the Vatican reopened. (Vatican Media / Associated Press)
1/5