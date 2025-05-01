Dodgers have injured pitchers? What else is new? | Dodgers Debate

The Los Angeles Dodgers actually have one of the best records in baseball but no one seems to be too thrilled by it. Injuries, question marks and hitters not hitting are issues. Los Angeles Times reporter Jack Harris and columnists Bill Plaschke and Dylan Hernández talk about how the team is performing well, but possibly hurting themselves in October.