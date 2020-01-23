Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Students aim to work in homelessness services

Los Angeles Southwest College launched Careers for a Cause, a pilot program aimed at providing participants with the skills to work in homelessness services. We spoke with some program graduates about why they wanted to work in social services.

Jan. 22, 2020
11:59 PM
