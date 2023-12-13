Mental Health America of Los Angeles
ABOUT US
Mental Health America of Los Angeles (MHALA) is among the largest and most comprehensive nonprofit mental health agencies in Los Angeles County. The agency supports nearly 16,000 low-income and no-income individuals with integrated services. MHALA achieves impact in the areas of mental healthcare, homelessness and housing, supported employment, wellness, training for the behavioral health workforce and community members, and public policy and advocacy, with special programs for Veterans and transition-age youth.
YEAR ESTABLISHED
1924
SERVICE AREA
Long Beach, Lancaster, Santa Clarita and Newhall
MISSION STATEMENT
Mental Health America of Los Angeles works to ensure that people with mental health needs achieve meaningful, healthy lives in their communities.
TOP EXECUTIVE
Christina Miller, PhD President and CEO
CONTACT
ADDRESS
3633 E. Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90803
PHONE
888.242.2522
WEBSITE
facebook.com/MentalHealthAmericaofLosAngeles