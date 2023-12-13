ABOUT US

Mental Health America of Los Angeles (MHALA) is among the largest and most comprehensive nonprofit mental health agencies in Los Angeles County. The agency supports nearly 16,000 low-income and no-income individuals with integrated services. MHALA achieves impact in the areas of mental healthcare, homelessness and housing, supported employment, wellness, training for the behavioral health workforce and community members, and public policy and advocacy, with special programs for Veterans and transition-age youth.

YEAR ESTABLISHED

1924

SERVICE AREA

Long Beach, Lancaster, Santa Clarita and Newhall

MISSION STATEMENT

Mental Health America of Los Angeles works to ensure that people with mental health needs achieve meaningful, healthy lives in their communities.

GET INVOLVED

Fundraising Events

• Sponsor an event or program• Donate an auction item• Join our events committee• Buy a table• Become a community/restaurant partner

Volunteer Opportunities

• Administrative and program support• Events/fundraising

Giving Opportunities

• Become a monthly donor• Donate new gift-in-kind goods (clothes, hygiene items, etc.)• Secure a matching gift from your company• Make a gift in memory or as a tribute to a loved one

TOP EXECUTIVE

Christina Miller, PhD President and CEO

CONTACT

ADDRESS

3633 E. Broadway

Long Beach, CA 90803

PHONE

888.242.2522

EMAIL

development@mhala.org

WEBSITE

mhala.org

FACEBOOK

facebook.com/MentalHealthAmericaofLosAngeles

INSTAGRAM

MHA_Los_Angeles

LINKEDIN

linkedin.com/company/mentalhealth-america-of-losangeles