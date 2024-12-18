16 Boys & Girls Organizations Across Los Angeles County

Boys & Girls Clubs provide programs that enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.

SERVICE AREA

Our 16 organizations serve families across Los Angeles County.

MISSION STATEMENT

To enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.

GET INVOLVED

No matter where you are in Los Angeles County, there is a Boys & Girls Club organization near you working to change the lives of kids in your community. Boys & Girls Clubs are nonprofits that deliver award-winning and life-changing programs to kids and teens, especially those who need us most. From arts, academics and athletics to career readiness and college pathway support, Boys & Girls Clubs help kids and teens become healthy, caring, responsible and productive members of our society. Find your local Boys & Girls Clubs organization and get involved!

FIND THE CLUB NEAR YOU AND GET IN TOUCH

WEBSITE: bgclacounty.com

YEAR ESTABLISHED: 1906

