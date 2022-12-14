MISSION STATEMENT: Living God’s love by inspiring health, wholeness and hope.

ABOUT US: The Adventist Health Glendale Foundation is a 501(c)(3) taxexempt, non-profit organization established in 1983 to secure donations from private donors and corporations to help fund the life-saving health care provided by Adventist Health Glendale. Since then, the Foundation has raised millions of dollars in support of the purchase of vital medical equipment, building and renovation of facilities, providing free community health programs and screenings, assisting cancer patients and survivors, supporting our medical professionals, providing comfort services for patients and much more!

SERVICE AREA: Serving Glendale, the San Gabriel and San Fernando Valleys and surrounding communities.

GET INVOLVED: For more than a century, miracles have been taking place at Adventist Health Glendale, thanks to our committed caregivers who give of themselves so selflessly. Now, as we enter a season that celebrates miracles and generosity, we want you to know that your gifts help drive our mission forward in ways that change lives and inspire more hope in us all.

This year, your gifts will help fund our areas of greatest need. Your donations will be used to improve patient care and continue to make miracles happen for our patients and their families for many years to come.

Additionally, if you have philanthropic goals beyond a one-time gift, the Adventist Health Glendale Foundation offers options for recurring donations, IRA contributions, company matching gifts, bequests and estate gifts, and more. Our experienced staff is available to answer any questions or help guide you to the giving program that most closely matches your goals for charitable giving.

There are several ways to give to the Adventist Health Glendale Foundation securely. To learn more, visit AdventistHealthGlendale.org/Miracles. Additionally, donors may call 818-409-8055 or email AHGLFoundation@ah.org for more options.

CONTACT

Address: 1509 Wilson Terrace, Glendale, CA 91206

Phone: 818.409.8055

Email: AHGLFoundation@ah.org

Website: AdventistHealth.org/Glendale/Giving

Facebook: facebook.com/AHGlendale

Top Executive: Elizabeth LaBorde, President

Year Established: 1983