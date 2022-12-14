MISSION STATEMENT: Our mission is to help all children and families in need lead healthy, happy and safe lives.

ABOUT US: In 1993, Charles E. Ragus founded AdvoCare as a health and wellness company with the commitment to be an advocate who cared. Today, AdvoCare has taken that commitment to the next level by establishing the AdvoCare Foundation. The foundation focuses on providing the support to help all children be happy, healthy, and safe. The AdvoCare Foundation is making a difference by identifying and combatting these three main pillars of unhealthy childhoods – activity, nutrition education and access to healthy food.

We focus on funding programs with long-term solutions to improving the physical health and wellness of children in need in the communities that need it most.

SERVICE AREA: National foundation

GET INVOLVED: Please visit the website to learn more or email wstrauss@advocarefoundation.org.

CONTACT

Address: 2800 Telecom Pkwy., Richardson, TX 75082

Phone: 214.549.0304

Email: wstrauss@advocarefoundation.org

Website: advocarefoundation.org

Top Executive: Whitney Strauss, Executive Director

Year Established: 2015