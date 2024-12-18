Founded in 1904, All For Kids strengthens vulnerable children, families and communities across Southern California through innovative, prevention-based strategies and advocacy. Serving 50,000 children and parents annually, All For Kids provides parenting education and access to community resources, behavioral health support, foster care and foster-adoption, and community engagement opportunities. This Positive Prevention approach empowers families and communities to promote well-being and build environments where children thrive.

TOP EXECUTIVE: Ronald E. Brown, Ph.D., President & CEO

YEAR ESTABLISHED: 1904

SERVICE AREA

All For Kids serves children and parents through 14 community sites in Los Angeles and Orange Counties, with additional services and initiatives in Kern, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura Counties. The nonprofit’s training and expertise extend statewide and nationally.

MISSION STATEMENT

The mission of All For Kids is to nurture child well-being through prevention, collaboration and compassion.

GET INVOLVED

Fundraising Events

Golf for a Cause: The All For Kids Golf Tournament sells out every year. May 19, 2025, at Rolling Hills Country Club. For sponsorship and ticket information, email christinecahill@allforkids.org.

Hope Talks: A curated, informational, conversational and intimate event series featuring thought leadership on today’s issues affecting vulnerable children and families. June 17, 2025 – Los Angeles. For information, email christinecahill@allforkids.org.

Volunteer Opportunities

If you would like to volunteer to work at an event or join an event planning committee, please email christinecahill@allforkids.org.

If you would like to create your own birthday or special event fundraiser (online or in-person) to support children, please email danaboyd@allforkids.org.

Giving Opportunities We always welcome financial contributions.

You can make one-time or monthly gifts. Donate online at allforkids.org/donate.

ADDRESS

1910 Magnolia Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 90007

PHONE

855.685.4673

EMAIL: buildhope@allforkids.org

WEBSITE: allforkids.org

FACEBOOK: facebook.com/AllForKids.CA

X: @AllForKidsCa

LINKEDIN: linkedin.com/company/allforkidsca

INSTAGRAM: @allforkids.ca