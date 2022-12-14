MISSION STATEMENT: Alliance for a Better Community is advancing social, economic, racial equity and justice for the Latino/a community and the Los Angeles region through power building and policy advocacy.

ABOUT US: The Alliance for a Better Community was formed in the mid-1990s to address issues facing Los Angeles’ Latino/a community. For many years, the organization operated as a “Tuesday Morning Breakfast Club” and managed various regional matters through personal and organizational networks and resources. While they successfully redressed many of the policy challenges facing Latino/a communities in Los Angeles, they ultimately decided that L.A. needed an organization to serve as a voice for the community. The Tuesday Morning Breakfast Club formed ABC to support the Latino/a agenda within City Hall, the County, LAUSD, the media, and other public or influential entities. Today, ABC is a community-based Latino/a advocacy organization committed to addressing education, civic engagement, economic prosperity, and health issues.

SERVICE AREA: Los Angeles County

GET INVOLVED: Help us improve opportunities in education, health, economic development and civic participation throughout Los Angeles by working to strengthen local communities. Your support will help deliver policy, programs and practices that can lead to lasting systemic change.

To get involved, you can volunteer for special events, provide pro-bono professional consultations, or donate to support community outreach efforts targeting low-income, Spanish monolingual, and immigrant communities in targeted LA County regions.

CONTACT: Address: 1541 Wilshire Blvd., Ste. 430, Los Angeles, CA 90017

Phone: 213.201.1120

Email: info@afabc.org

Website: afabc.org

Facebook: Alliance for a Better Community

Twitter: afabc_la

Instagram: afabc_la

LinkedIn: Alliance for a Better Community

Top Executive: Vanessa Aramayo, Executive Director

Year Established: 2000