Alzheimer’s Association Southern California Southland Chapter
MISSION STATEMENT: The Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia – by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. The Association’s vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia®.
ABOUT US: The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Inclusivity, community, accountability, agility and integrity are the core values that define the Association’s culture and people.
Throughout Southern California, the California Southland, California Central Coast, Orange County and San Diego chapters provide 24/7 support for those diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, their caregivers and loved ones through the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline (800.272.3900) and their local support groups, social engagement, educational and advocacy programs.
As the largest nonprofit funder of Alzheimer’s research, the Association is committed to accelerating the global progress of new treatments, preventions and, ultimately, a cure.
SERVICE AREA: The Alzheimer’s Association California Southland Chapter is one of four chapters across Southern California and serves Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, Kern, Kings, Tulare and Inyo counties.
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
David J. Glass, JD, PhD - Board Chair
AttorneyEnenstein Pham & Glass
Vivek Kolpe - Board Vice Chair
Vice President ITBoston Scientific Corp.
Nicholas Benedict
Managing DirectorKing, Edward, First
Juan Calcagno
Managing DirectorMUFG Bank
Adam Dimacali
Vice President of Memory Care and Activity, Programming GerontologistBelmont Village Senior Living
Andy Elkin
AgentCreative Artists Agency (CAA)
Myra Solano Garcia
National Early Stage AdvisorAlzheimer’s Association
Peter Goldstein
President and CEOLTCG
Jackie Kouri
Board Chair EmeritusFormer National Board MemberAlzheimer’s Impact Movement Board Member
Emnet Z. Gammada, PhD
Clinical Gero-Neuropsychology, UCLA
Vinod Mohan, CPA
PresidentWest Region Medicare Advantage for Elevance Health
Gordon Mountford
Healthcare Advisor (ret.)
Patricia Murphy
Vice President of OperationsHollenbeck Palms
Scott Rahn, JD
AttorneyRMO LLP
Joe Rust, CPA, CFA
Regional Managing PartnerPrager Metis
GET INVOLVED: We’d like to express our sincerest gratitude to our volunteers, sponsors and supporters. Thank you for all you do, every day, to support those facing an Alzheimer’s diagnosis and their loved ones.
To find support, information on local resources and to learn about volunteer opportunities with the Alzheimer’s Association California Southland Chapter, visit alz.org/socal or call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline (800.272.3900). The Helpline offers services in 200 languages and is open 365 days per year.
CONTACT
Address: 9606 S. Santa Monica Blvd., Suite 200, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Phone: 800.272.3900
Email: casl@alz.org
Website: alz.org/socal
Facebook: Facebook.com/socalz
Twitter: Twitter.com/socalz
Instagram: Instagram.com/socalzofficial
LinkedIn: Linkedin.com/company/socalz
Top Executive: Meg Barron, Executive Director and Region 3 Leader
Year Established: 1980