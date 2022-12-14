Alzheimer’s Association Southern California Southland Chapter

MISSION STATEMENT: The Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia – by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. The Association’s vision is a world without Alzheimer’s and all other dementia®.

ABOUT US: The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Inclusivity, community, accountability, agility and integrity are the core values that define the Association’s culture and people.

Throughout Southern California, the California Southland, California Central Coast, Orange County and San Diego chapters provide 24/7 support for those diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, their caregivers and loved ones through the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline (800.272.3900) and their local support groups, social engagement, educational and advocacy programs.

As the largest nonprofit funder of Alzheimer’s research, the Association is committed to accelerating the global progress of new treatments, preventions and, ultimately, a cure.

SERVICE AREA: The Alzheimer’s Association California Southland Chapter is one of four chapters across Southern California and serves Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, Kern, Kings, Tulare and Inyo counties.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

David J. Glass, JD, PhD - Board Chair

AttorneyEnenstein Pham & Glass

Vivek Kolpe - Board Vice Chair

Vice President ITBoston Scientific Corp.

Nicholas Benedict

Managing DirectorKing, Edward, First

Juan Calcagno

Managing DirectorMUFG Bank

Adam Dimacali

Vice President of Memory Care and Activity, Programming GerontologistBelmont Village Senior Living

Andy Elkin

AgentCreative Artists Agency (CAA)

Myra Solano Garcia

National Early Stage AdvisorAlzheimer’s Association

Peter Goldstein

President and CEOLTCG

Jackie Kouri

Board Chair EmeritusFormer National Board MemberAlzheimer’s Impact Movement Board Member

Emnet Z. Gammada, PhD

Clinical Gero-Neuropsychology, UCLA

Vinod Mohan, CPA

PresidentWest Region Medicare Advantage for Elevance Health

Gordon Mountford

Healthcare Advisor (ret.)

Patricia Murphy

Vice President of OperationsHollenbeck Palms

Scott Rahn, JD

AttorneyRMO LLP

Joe Rust, CPA, CFA

Regional Managing PartnerPrager Metis

GET INVOLVED: We’d like to express our sincerest gratitude to our volunteers, sponsors and supporters. Thank you for all you do, every day, to support those facing an Alzheimer’s diagnosis and their loved ones.

To find support, information on local resources and to learn about volunteer opportunities with the Alzheimer’s Association California Southland Chapter, visit alz.org/socal or call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline (800.272.3900). The Helpline offers services in 200 languages and is open 365 days per year.

CONTACT

Address: 9606 S. Santa Monica Blvd., Suite 200, Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Phone: 800.272.3900

Email: casl@alz.org

Website: alz.org/socal

Facebook: Facebook.com/socalz

Twitter: Twitter.com/socalz

Instagram: Instagram.com/socalzofficial

LinkedIn: Linkedin.com/company/socalz

Top Executive: Meg Barron, Executive Director and Region 3 Leader

Year Established: 1980