Alzheimer’s Los Angeles

alzheimer's LA
MISSION STATEMENT: Dedicated to improving the lives of families affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia by increasing awareness, delivering effective programs and services, providing compassionate support, and advocating for quality care and a cure.

ABOUT US: Alzheimer’s Los Angeles is the leading local community-based organization nationally and internationally recognized for providing high-impact support and education programs to people living with the disease and their families. The impact of our programs has been recognized through more than a dozen national awards. We are also engaged in healthcare policy advocacy on the local, state, and federal levels.

We are proud of our legacy as a leader in innovative programming for people living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia and for their families.

Until there’s a cure, we’ll provide the care. Free programs & services include:

• Social Work Dementia Care Specialists
• Caregiver education and skills training
• Support programs for people in the early stages of memory loss and their care partners
• In-person, online, and telephone-based support groups in multiple languages

SERVICE AREA: Greater Los Angeles

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Susan Disney Lord
Board Co-Chair, Investor

Jeffrey Glassman
Board Co-Chair, CEO, CovingtonCapital Management

Lisa Chalfin
Treasurer, Warner Pacific Insurance Services Inc., Senior Financial Analyst

Randi Jones
Secretary, Retired

Jacqueline Macias
Immediate Past Chair, Consultant/Business Advisor

John Barnes
First Republic Private WealthManagement/Managing Director, Wealth Manager

Niloo Bedrood
Deloitte Advisory, Managing Director

Kenneth Chiate
Quin Emanuel, Partner

Helena Chui, M.D.
University of Southern California, Professor & Chair, Dept of Neurology

Ingrid Graham
AMDA College, Faculty

Winston Greene
Caregiver

Alan Hartley
McCormick Construction, President

Hon. Barbara R. Johnson
Retired, ADR Services, INC, Mediator & Arbitrator

Susie Levin
Retired

Mark S. Liberman
Retired

Beatriz Mallory
Blue Star Families, Multicultural Strategist

Kirk Moody
Retired

Theodora Oyie
MICS, President and CEO

Tina Pukonen
Pinterest, Vertical Strategist

Elliot Sainer
Aspen Education GroupRetired, Founder and CEO

Karl J. Schulze
Schulze Haynes Loevenguth & Co., LLC, President

Zaldy Tan, M.D.
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Carmen and Louis Warschaw Endowed Chair in Neurology; Director, Bernard & Maxine Platzer Lynn Family Memory and Aging Program; Medical Director, Jona Goldrich Center for Alzheimer’s and Memory Disorders

Cynthia and Ben Tenn
Retired, Early-Stage Liaison

Cynthia Tiedeman
Retired

Susan Wohl
The Hirsch Family Foundation, Director

GET INVOLVED

EVENTS: Visionary Women’s Afternoon Tea March 2022

OTHER WAYS TO GIVE: Monthly Giving, Peer-to-Peer events, Tribute Gifts, Bequests and Planned Gifts, Appreciated Stock, etc. For more information, visit: alzheimersla.org/donate

VOLUNTEER: alzheimersla.org/volunteer

CONTACT

Address: 4221 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 400, Los Angeles, CA 90010
Phone: 323.938.3379
Email: info@alzla.org
Website: alzheimersla.org
Facebook: @AlzheimersLA
Twitter: @AlzheimersLA
Instagram: @AlzheimersLA
LinkedIn: Alzheimer’s Los Angeles
Top Executive: Heather Cooper
Ortner, President & CEO
Year Established: 1981