MISSION STATEMENT: Dedicated to improving the lives of families affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia by increasing awareness, delivering effective programs and services, providing compassionate support, and advocating for quality care and a cure.

ABOUT US: Alzheimer’s Los Angeles is the leading local community-based organization nationally and internationally recognized for providing high-impact support and education programs to people living with the disease and their families. The impact of our programs has been recognized through more than a dozen national awards. We are also engaged in healthcare policy advocacy on the local, state, and federal levels.

We are proud of our legacy as a leader in innovative programming for people living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia and for their families.

Until there’s a cure, we’ll provide the care. Free programs & services include:

• Social Work Dementia Care Specialists

• Caregiver education and skills training

• Support programs for people in the early stages of memory loss and their care partners

• In-person, online, and telephone-based support groups in multiple languages

SERVICE AREA: Greater Los Angeles

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Susan Disney Lord

Board Co-Chair, Investor

Jeffrey Glassman

Board Co-Chair, CEO, CovingtonCapital Management

Lisa Chalfin

Treasurer, Warner Pacific Insurance Services Inc., Senior Financial Analyst

Randi Jones

Secretary, Retired

Jacqueline Macias

Immediate Past Chair, Consultant/Business Advisor

John Barnes

First Republic Private WealthManagement/Managing Director, Wealth Manager

Niloo Bedrood

Deloitte Advisory, Managing Director

Kenneth Chiate

Quin Emanuel, Partner

Helena Chui, M.D.

University of Southern California, Professor & Chair, Dept of Neurology

Ingrid Graham

AMDA College, Faculty

Winston Greene

Caregiver

Alan Hartley

McCormick Construction, President

Hon. Barbara R. Johnson

Retired, ADR Services, INC, Mediator & Arbitrator

Susie Levin

Retired

Mark S. Liberman

Retired

Beatriz Mallory

Blue Star Families, Multicultural Strategist

Kirk Moody

Retired

Theodora Oyie

MICS, President and CEO

Tina Pukonen

Pinterest, Vertical Strategist

Elliot Sainer

Aspen Education GroupRetired, Founder and CEO

Karl J. Schulze

Schulze Haynes Loevenguth & Co., LLC, President

Zaldy Tan, M.D.

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Carmen and Louis Warschaw Endowed Chair in Neurology; Director, Bernard & Maxine Platzer Lynn Family Memory and Aging Program; Medical Director, Jona Goldrich Center for Alzheimer’s and Memory Disorders

Cynthia and Ben Tenn

Retired, Early-Stage Liaison

Cynthia Tiedeman

Retired

Susan Wohl

The Hirsch Family Foundation, Director

GET INVOLVED

EVENTS: Visionary Women’s Afternoon Tea March 2022

OTHER WAYS TO GIVE: Monthly Giving, Peer-to-Peer events, Tribute Gifts, Bequests and Planned Gifts, Appreciated Stock, etc. For more information, visit: alzheimersla.org/donate

VOLUNTEER: alzheimersla.org/volunteer

CONTACT

Address: 4221 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 400, Los Angeles, CA 90010

Phone: 323.938.3379

Email: info@alzla.org

Website: alzheimersla.org

Facebook: @AlzheimersLA

Twitter: @AlzheimersLA

Instagram: @AlzheimersLA

LinkedIn: Alzheimer’s Los Angeles

Top Executive: Heather Cooper

Ortner, President & CEO

Year Established: 1981

