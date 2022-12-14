MISSION STATEMENT: AFSP’s mission i is to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide.

ABOUT US: Established in 1987, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) is a voluntary health organization that gives those affected by suicide a nationwide community empowered by research, education and advocacy to take action against this leading cause of death.

SERVICE AREA: AFSP has chapters in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

GET INVOLVED: AFSP’s Overnight Walk is a 16+ mile walk that changes city each year. The 2023 Overnight will be in Washington, D.C. on June 3, 2023. Info can be found at afsp.org and TheOvernight.org. Participants can get involved with the walk at both links, as well as with local Community Walks and Chapters nationwide.

CONTACT

Address: 199 Water St., 11th Fl., New York, NY 10038

Phone: 212.363.3500

Email: info@afsp.org

Website: afsp.org

Facebook: facebook.com/AFSPnational

Twitter: twitter.com/afspnational

Instagram: instagram.com/afspnational

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/afspnational

Top Executive: Robert Gebbia, Chief Executive Officer

Year Established: 1987