Since 1974, Bet Tzedek — the House of Justice — has provided free legal aid, education, and advocacy to low-income residents of Los Angeles County. For over fifty years, our dedicated attorneys and staff, pro bono volunteers and donors, have uplifted more than 1,000,000 individuals and families by addressing critical issues such as housing, immigration, elder abuse and scams, public benefits, entrepreneurship and workers’ rights.

Our services are open to all those facing injustice — regardless of race, religion, immigrant status, gender identity, or ability to pay — including low-wage workers, seniors, tenants, caregivers, Holocaust survivors, undocumented children and LGBTQIA+ individuals. Bet Tzedek is working toward a future where everyone has access to justice and the opportunity to lead dignified, financially resilient lives. As we adapt to meet Los Angeles’s ever-evolving needs, tzedek tzedek tirdof, “the pursuit of justice,” lights our path forward.

TOP EXECUTIVE: Diego Cartagena, President and CEO

YEAR ESTABLISHED: 1974

2024 IMPACT

We are on track to serve nearly 75,000 individuals and families this year in four program areas:

Justice for Seniors, Dependent Adults & Caregivers

Justice for Children & Families

Justice for Tenants, Homeowners & Unhoused Individuals

Justice for Workers, Taxpayers & Small Business Owners

SERVICE AREA

Direct Services in Los Angeles County

Policy Advocacy across California

Holocaust Survivors Justice Network nationwide

ADDRESS: 3250 Wilshire Boulevard, 13th Floor, Los Angeles, CA 90010

PHONE: 323.939.0506

EMAIL: hello@bettzedek.org

WEBSITE: www.bettzedek.org

SOCIAL: @bettzedek