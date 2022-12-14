Bienstar Human Services

MISSION STATEMENT: BIENESTAR Human Services is committed to enhancing the health and well-being of the Latinx community and other underserved communities. BIENESTAR reaches these unique populations through innovative and compassionate peer-to-peer modeling that is 100% culturally relevant to the communities we serve. We have a diverse staff that meets clients with understanding and acceptance, building trust and fostering a unique sense of community for those who use our services.

ABOUT US: Since 1989, our programs have included full-service medical care, HIV/AIDS treatment and prevention, sexual health, mental health, substance use counseling and harm reduction. Our three-decade commitment to our community was founded as a direct response to the lack of resources available for Latinx and LGBTQ+ individuals at the height of the HIV/AIDS crisis in Southern California. All of our services are offered to the community for free. BIENESTAR operates community centers across Los Angeles County located in East Los Angeles, Hollywood, Long Beach, Pomona, San Fernando Valley and South Los Angeles. Additionally, BIENESTAR can always be seen in the community, providing free HIV testing at nightclubs, giving presentations at local colleges, or sharing resources and information at health fairs and other events.

SERVICE AREA: We operate centers located in East Los Angeles, Hollywood, Long Beach, Pomona, San Fernando Valley, and South Los Angeles.

GET INVOLVED: This holiday season, make your tax-deductible gift and help ensure that we can continue to remove barriers to care, stop hate violence, and fight for social justice for our family, community, and the future! Your support will go towards critical programs addressing food insecurity, mental health, housing, overdose prevention, transgender health, HIV prevention and treatment, and so much more for our BIENESTAR community here in L.A.

CONTACT

Address: 5326 E. Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90022

Phone: 866.590.6411

Email: info@bienestar.org

Website: bienestar.org

Facebook: facebook.com/bienestarla

Instagram: instagram.com/bienestarla

Top Executive: Robert Contreras, President & CEO

Year Established: 1989