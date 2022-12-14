Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles
MISSION STATEMENT: BBBSLA’s mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth.
ABOUT US: Since its founding in 1955 by Walt Disney and Meredith Willson, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles (BBBSLA) has flourished in its vision that all youth achieve their full potential. Our evidence-based mentoring programs advance the development of children and youth through professionally supported relationships with screened and trained adult mentors. Youth served by BBBSLA report stronger socio-emotional competencies, such as higher aspirations, greater confidence, and better relationships; avoidance of adverse behaviors; and increased educational achievement.
Last year, BBBSLA served 1,313 children and youth across our mentoring programs. 95% of mentees were youth of color, 88% were categorized as low or extremely low-income, 75% qualified for a free or reduced lunch program, and 56% were living in a single-parent home, in foster care, or with a nonparental guardian. Through the power of mentorship, we support and empower youth to overcome a myriad of risk factors and systemic obstacles.
SERVICE AREA: We proudly serve all communities in the Greater Los Angeles area.
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Megan Colligan (Chair)
President, IMAX Entertainment and Executive VicePresident, IMAX Corporation
Nick Meyer (Vice Chair)
President of Film, Entertainment One and CEO, Sierra/Affinity
Judge Michael D. Carter (Secretary)
Judge, Los Angeles Superior Court
Brock Moseley (Chair Emeritus)
Founding Partner and Managing Director,Miracle Mile Advisors, Inc.
Kim Baldonado
Reporter, NBC4
Jane Cha Cutler
Producer and Executive Producer, Cutler Productions
Mike Daly
Executive Director, A&R and Music Publishing,Disney Music Group
Marie Demirdjian
Senior Vice President, Entertainment Banking,City National Bank
Roy P. Disney
Shamrock Holdings
Paola Franco
Drama Development - Original Series, Netflix
Luke Guerra
Partner, Mergers & Acquisitions,Private Equity, Kirkland & Ellis LLP
Cindy Holland
Advisor
Maria Marill
EVP, General Manager, The Culver Studios
David Misch
Partner, Livingstone Partners
Byron G. Mobley, Sr.
Vice President, CSO, CIT/One West Bank
Ret. Captain Evangelyn Nathan
LAPD
Byron Reed
Senior Vice President of Business Advising, Momentus Capital
Kathleen Remington
Partner, Motion Picture Literacy, CAA
Jennifer Salke
Head of Amazon Studios
Tara Senior
Co-Founder and Partner, Weinstein Senior LLP
Syrinthia Studer
Executive Vice President, International Productions,Paramount Pictures
Tiffany Vogel
Partner and Global Head of Product McKinsey Academy,McKinsey & Company
Richard Weitz
Co-Chairman, WME
Caroline Yim
Partner, Co-Head of Hip-Hop/R&B, WME
GET INVOLVED
Volunteer: Being a Big Brother or Big Sister is an enjoyable, rewarding and impactful volunteer experience. You can help shape a child’s future for the better by being present and empowering them through mentorship. The best part – it’s fun and fits into your life. You and your Little can share the kinds of activities you already like to do: hiking, grabbing an ice cream, going to the movies, playing ball at the park, visiting a museum, taking an art class, exploring Los Angeles, the possibilities are endless.
Give: There are hundreds of young people in our community waiting to be matched with their future mentors. By donating to BBBSLA, you will help fund the careful one-to-one matching and ongoing professional mentoring support unique to Big Brothers Big Sisters. The gift you make today will lead to better outcomes for our city’s children tomorrow.
CONTACT
Address: 3333 Wilshire Blvd., Ste. 103, Los Angeles, CA 90010
Phone: 213.213.2400
Email: info@bbbsla.org
Website: bbbsla.org
Facebook: @BBBSGLA
Twitter: @BBBSLA
Instagram: @BBBSLA
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/big-brothers-big-sisters-of-greaterlos-angeles
Top Executive: Lauren Plichta, President & CEO
Year Established: 1955