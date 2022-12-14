(Kate Livingston)

MISSION STATEMENT: BBBSLA’s mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth.

ABOUT US: Since its founding in 1955 by Walt Disney and Meredith Willson, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles (BBBSLA) has flourished in its vision that all youth achieve their full potential. Our evidence-based mentoring programs advance the development of children and youth through professionally supported relationships with screened and trained adult mentors. Youth served by BBBSLA report stronger socio-emotional competencies, such as higher aspirations, greater confidence, and better relationships; avoidance of adverse behaviors; and increased educational achievement.

Last year, BBBSLA served 1,313 children and youth across our mentoring programs. 95% of mentees were youth of color, 88% were categorized as low or extremely low-income, 75% qualified for a free or reduced lunch program, and 56% were living in a single-parent home, in foster care, or with a nonparental guardian. Through the power of mentorship, we support and empower youth to overcome a myriad of risk factors and systemic obstacles.

SERVICE AREA: We proudly serve all communities in the Greater Los Angeles area.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Megan Colligan (Chair)

President, IMAX Entertainment and Executive VicePresident, IMAX Corporation

Nick Meyer (Vice Chair)

President of Film, Entertainment One and CEO, Sierra/Affinity

Judge Michael D. Carter (Secretary)

Judge, Los Angeles Superior Court

Brock Moseley (Chair Emeritus)

Founding Partner and Managing Director,Miracle Mile Advisors, Inc.

Kim Baldonado

Reporter, NBC4

Jane Cha Cutler

Producer and Executive Producer, Cutler Productions

Mike Daly

Executive Director, A&R and Music Publishing,Disney Music Group

Marie Demirdjian

Senior Vice President, Entertainment Banking,City National Bank

Roy P. Disney

Shamrock Holdings

Paola Franco

Drama Development - Original Series, Netflix

Luke Guerra

Partner, Mergers & Acquisitions,Private Equity, Kirkland & Ellis LLP

Cindy Holland

Advisor

Maria Marill

EVP, General Manager, The Culver Studios

David Misch

Partner, Livingstone Partners

Byron G. Mobley, Sr.

Vice President, CSO, CIT/One West Bank

Ret. Captain Evangelyn Nathan

LAPD

Byron Reed

Senior Vice President of Business Advising, Momentus Capital

Kathleen Remington

Partner, Motion Picture Literacy, CAA

Jennifer Salke

Head of Amazon Studios

Tara Senior

Co-Founder and Partner, Weinstein Senior LLP

Syrinthia Studer

Executive Vice President, International Productions,Paramount Pictures

Tiffany Vogel

Partner and Global Head of Product McKinsey Academy,McKinsey & Company

Richard Weitz

Co-Chairman, WME

Caroline Yim

Partner, Co-Head of Hip-Hop/R&B, WME

GET INVOLVED

Volunteer: Being a Big Brother or Big Sister is an enjoyable, rewarding and impactful volunteer experience. You can help shape a child’s future for the better by being present and empowering them through mentorship. The best part – it’s fun and fits into your life. You and your Little can share the kinds of activities you already like to do: hiking, grabbing an ice cream, going to the movies, playing ball at the park, visiting a museum, taking an art class, exploring Los Angeles, the possibilities are endless.

Give: There are hundreds of young people in our community waiting to be matched with their future mentors. By donating to BBBSLA, you will help fund the careful one-to-one matching and ongoing professional mentoring support unique to Big Brothers Big Sisters. The gift you make today will lead to better outcomes for our city’s children tomorrow.

CONTACT

Address: 3333 Wilshire Blvd., Ste. 103, Los Angeles, CA 90010

Phone: 213.213.2400

Email: info@bbbsla.org

Website: bbbsla.org

Facebook: @BBBSGLA

Twitter: @BBBSLA

Instagram: @BBBSLA

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/big-brothers-big-sisters-of-greaterlos-angeles

Top Executive: Lauren Plichta, President & CEO

Year Established: 1955