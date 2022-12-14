MISSION STATEMENT: Blind Children’s Center prepares infants, toddlers, and preschoolers of all abilities to thrive through inclusive, family-focused early childhood education, with a specialized focus on children who are blind or visually impaired.

ABOUT US: Founded in 1938, the Blind Children’s Center (BCC) is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides FREE high-quality early childhood education programs for children ages 18 months to five years old (Head Start, Early Head Start, CA State Preschool). We also offer Home-based Early Head Start services for infants and toddlers from birth through 36 months and pregnant mothers. BCC has specific expertise in supporting very young children who are blind and visually impaired and those with multiple disabilities. Our small class sizes, experienced staff and specialists all lend to individualized instruction and support for each child in our program.

SERVICE AREA: We are located in the heart of Hollywood and serve children and families from throughout Los Angeles County.

GET INVOLVED: We host an annual luncheon fundraiser each spring which is open to the public. Please visit our website for volunteer opportunities.

CONTACT

Address: 4120 Marathon St., Los Angeles, CA 90029

Phone: 323.664.2153

Email: info@blindchildrenscenter.org

Website: blindchildrenscenter.org

Facebook: facebook.com/blindchildrenscenter

Twitter: twitter.com/lightthewaybcc

Instagram: instagram.com/blindchildrenscenter

Top Executive: Sarah Orth, Chief Executive Officer

Year Established: 1938