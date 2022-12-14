(PETER_CHRISTIANSEN_VALLI)

MISSION STATEMENT: CASA of Los Angeles organizes the community to take action and advocate for children and families in L.A. County’s overburdened child welfare and juvenile justice systems.

ABOUT US: CASA/LA’s vision i is a Los Angeles in which all children and families impacted by the child welfare and juvenile justice systems have equitable access to the resources and support they need to thrive. Through an intentional, restorative and culturally relevant lens, we train committed, consistent and caring adults who provide life-affirming connections.

SERVICE AREA: Los Angeles County

GET INVOLVED: A Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) works one-on-one with a child in the foster care system. CASA volunteers gather information on a child’s circumstances to make recommendations to the court that will support the child. CASAs advocate for equitable access to healthcare, education and a stable home that help each child to flourish.

Six Steps to Becoming a CASA Volunteer:

Step 1: Attend an Information Session

Step 2: Apply

Step 3: Interview

Step 4: CASA Training

Step 5: Graduation

Step 6: Meet Your Supervisor

CONTACT

Address: 201 Centre Plaza Dr., #1100, Monterey Park, CA 91754

Phone: 323.859.2888

Email: info@casala.org

Website: www.CASALA.org

Facebook: CASAofLA

Twitter: CASAofLA

Instagram: CASA.LA

LinkedIn: CASA of Los Angeles

Top Executive: Charity Chandler-Cole, Chief Executive Officer

Year Established: 1977