Casa of Los Angeles
MISSION STATEMENT: CASA of Los Angeles organizes the community to take action and advocate for children and families in L.A. County’s overburdened child welfare and juvenile justice systems.
ABOUT US: CASA/LA’s vision i is a Los Angeles in which all children and families impacted by the child welfare and juvenile justice systems have equitable access to the resources and support they need to thrive. Through an intentional, restorative and culturally relevant lens, we train committed, consistent and caring adults who provide life-affirming connections.
SERVICE AREA: Los Angeles County
GET INVOLVED: A Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) works one-on-one with a child in the foster care system. CASA volunteers gather information on a child’s circumstances to make recommendations to the court that will support the child. CASAs advocate for equitable access to healthcare, education and a stable home that help each child to flourish.
Six Steps to Becoming a CASA Volunteer:
Step 1: Attend an Information Session
Step 2: Apply
Step 3: Interview
Step 4: CASA Training
Step 5: Graduation
Step 6: Meet Your Supervisor
CONTACT
Address: 201 Centre Plaza Dr., #1100, Monterey Park, CA 91754
Phone: 323.859.2888
Email: info@casala.org
Website: www.CASALA.org
Facebook: CASAofLA
Twitter: CASAofLA
Instagram: CASA.LA
LinkedIn: CASA of Los Angeles
Top Executive: Charity Chandler-Cole, Chief Executive Officer
Year Established: 1977