Children’s Institute
Children’s Institute is a social impact nonprofit that was founded in 1906 in Los Angeles, and its whole-family approach provides multi-generational support across critical stages of life. Through its community-based programs, early education centers, K-12 schools and neighborhood hubs, Children’s Institute offers comprehensive services, including education, counseling, parenting support and healthcare coordination to help children and families thrive.
TOP EXECUTIVE
Martine Singer, President & CEO
YEAR ESTABLISHED
1906
MISSION
Children’s Institute supports children and families in Los Angeles to achieve emotional well-being and educational success, which build lasting pathways to economic mobility and lifelong health.
GET INVOLVED
SERVICE AREA
We have sites across Los Angeles, Inglewood, Long Beach and Compton. Programs serve people in Los Angeles and across L.A. County.
CONTACT
ADDRESS
2121 West Temple Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
PHONE
213.260.7600
EMAIL: hahn@childrensinstitute.org
WEBSITE: childrensinstitute.org
FACEBOOK: facebook.com/ChildrensInstituteLA
INSTAGRAM: @childrensinstitutela