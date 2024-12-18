Children’s Institute is a social impact nonprofit that was founded in 1906 in Los Angeles, and its whole-family approach provides multi-generational support across critical stages of life. Through its community-based programs, early education centers, K-12 schools and neighborhood hubs, Children’s Institute offers comprehensive services, including education, counseling, parenting support and healthcare coordination to help children and families thrive.

TOP EXECUTIVE

Martine Singer, President & CEO

YEAR ESTABLISHED

1906

MISSION

Children’s Institute supports children and families in Los Angeles to achieve emotional well-being and educational success, which build lasting pathways to economic mobility and lifelong health.

GET INVOLVED

Discover the many ways you can make a difference in Los Angeles. Find a giving opportunity that’s meaningful to you and help transform lives today. childrensinstitute.org/donate

SERVICE AREA

We have sites across Los Angeles, Inglewood, Long Beach and Compton. Programs serve people in Los Angeles and across L.A. County.

ADDRESS

2121 West Temple Street

Los Angeles, CA 90026

PHONE

213.260.7600

EMAIL: hahn@childrensinstitute.org

WEBSITE: childrensinstitute.org

FACEBOOK: facebook.com/ChildrensInstituteLA

X: @ChildrensInstLA

INSTAGRAM: @childrensinstitutela

LINKEDIN: linkedin.com/company/childrensinstitutela

