MISSION STATEMENT: City Year’s mission is to advance educational equity by supporting students furthest from opportunity and to develop diverse leaders through national service who can work across lines of difference.

ABOUT US: COVID has disproportionately impacted learning for students of color across Los Angeles. Throughout this unprecedented time, City Year L.A. Student Success Coaches, in partnership with teachers, continue to provide students with a sense of consistency, safety and connection, helping to build their confidence and strengthen a sense of belonging — elements necessary for maximum learning and development to happen. Our diverse teams of City Year AmeriCorps members provide support to students, classrooms and the whole school. Schools that partner with City Year are two to three times more likely to improve in English and math assessments, and the more time students spend with AmeriCorps members, the more they improve on social, emotional and academic skills – skills that help students thrive and contribute to their community.

SERVICE AREA: City Year Los Angeles Student Success Coaches serve in 17 LAUSD schools located in systemically underserved communities including Boyle Heights, Watts, South L.A. and Koreatown.

GET INVOLVED: The pandemic has been exceptional in its nature and scale, and the lasting impact on students is still unknown. You can help ensure students in Los Angeles continue to have the support they need to succeed by donating at cityyear.la/givingback. Your generous donation will go directly towards helping us provide thousands of students with the academic interventions and transformational relationships they need to thrive.

CONTACT

Address: 606 S. Olive St., 2nd Flr., Los Angeles, CA 90014

Phone: 213.394.7637

Email: mhenley@cityyear.org

Website: cityyear.la

Twitter: @cityyearla

Instagram: @cityyearla

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/cityyearla

Top Executive: Dr. Sandra Cano

Year Established: 2007