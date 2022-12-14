Community Action Partnership Orange County
MISSION STATEMENT: We seek to end and prevent poverty by stabilizing, sustaining and empowering people with the resources they need when they need them. By forging strategic partnerships, we form a powerful force to improve our community.
ABOUT US: CAP OC programs and services address immediate needs through rental, utility, diapers and food insecurity through its OC Food Bank. Our goal is to stabilize families or individuals when in crisis. Our work doesn’t stop there. Our family-strengthening programs empower youth and help build healthy families. By meeting each member of the family’s individual needs, CAP OC aims to help end poverty within two to three generations.
SERVICE AREA: Orange County
GET INVOLVED: There are many ways to support CAP OC, from volunteering to supporting our mission through charitable gifts. Your support will help make a difference to hundreds of OC vulnerable families who are struggling to make ends meet. Help us provide food, resources and more to those who need it most. To donate, please visit capoc.org/donate. Interested in partnering with us? Contact our Philanthropy team at partner@capoc.org.
CONTACT
Address: 11870 Monarch St., Garden Grove, CA 92841
Phone: 714.897.6670
Email: info@capoc.org
Website: capoc.org
Facebook: facebook.com/CAPOC
Twitter: twitter.com/caporangecounty
Instagram: instagram.com/cap_oc
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/cap-oc
Top Executive: Gregory Scott, President & CEO
Year Established: 1965