Community Action Partnership Orange County

MISSION STATEMENT: We seek to end and prevent poverty by stabilizing, sustaining and empowering people with the resources they need when they need them. By forging strategic partnerships, we form a powerful force to improve our community.

ABOUT US: CAP OC programs and services address immediate needs through rental, utility, diapers and food insecurity through its OC Food Bank. Our goal is to stabilize families or individuals when in crisis. Our work doesn’t stop there. Our family-strengthening programs empower youth and help build healthy families. By meeting each member of the family’s individual needs, CAP OC aims to help end poverty within two to three generations.

SERVICE AREA: Orange County

GET INVOLVED: There are many ways to support CAP OC, from volunteering to supporting our mission through charitable gifts. Your support will help make a difference to hundreds of OC vulnerable families who are struggling to make ends meet. Help us provide food, resources and more to those who need it most. To donate, please visit capoc.org/donate. Interested in partnering with us? Contact our Philanthropy team at partner@capoc.org.

CONTACT

Address: 11870 Monarch St., Garden Grove, CA 92841

Phone: 714.897.6670

Email: info@capoc.org

Website: capoc.org

Facebook: facebook.com/CAPOC

Twitter: twitter.com/caporangecounty

Instagram: instagram.com/cap_oc

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/cap-oc

Top Executive: Gregory Scott, President & CEO

Year Established: 1965

