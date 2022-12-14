Cure Duchenne

MISSION STATEMENT: CureDuchenne is committed to improving the lives of everyone affected by Duchenne muscular dystrophy through accelerating research to find the cure, improving care, and empowering the Duchenne community.

ABOUT US: CureDuchenne is recognized as the global leader in research, patient care and innovation for improving and extending the lives of those with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a degenerative neuromuscular disease that is 100% fatal. As the leading nonprofit funding Duchenne research, CureDuchenne identifies and invests wisely in early-stage science, addressing critical gaps and unmet needs to accelerate the most promising new treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

SERVICE AREA: Based in Newport Beach, CA, CureDuchenne is a global organization that supports families and invests in promising research worldwide.

Top Executive: Debra Miller, Founder and CEO

Year Established: 2003