Cure Duchenne

MISSION STATEMENT: CureDuchenne is committed to improving the lives of everyone affected by Duchenne muscular dystrophy through accelerating research to find the cure, improving care, and empowering the Duchenne community.
ABOUT US: CureDuchenne is recognized as the global leader in research, patient care and innovation for improving and extending the lives of those with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a degenerative neuromuscular disease that is 100% fatal. As the leading nonprofit funding Duchenne research, CureDuchenne identifies and invests wisely in early-stage science, addressing critical gaps and unmet needs to accelerate the most promising new treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
SERVICE AREA: Based in Newport Beach, CA, CureDuchenne is a global organization that supports families and invests in promising research worldwide.
EVENTS: Napa in Miami – March 4, 2023, Ritz Carlton South Beach Getzlaf Golf Shootout – September 9, 2023, Monarch Beach Golf Links Stars and Stripes Tournament – June 21-25, 2023, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico Napa in Newport – November 4, 2023, Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort
Address: 100 Bayview Circle, Ste. 5600, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Phone: 949.872.2552
Email: info@cureduchenne.org
Website: cureduchenne.org
Facebook: facebook.com/cureduchenne
Twitter: twitter.com/CureDuchenne
Instagram: instagram.com/cureduchenne
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/cureduchenne
Top Executive: Debra Miller, Founder and CEO
Year Established: 2003