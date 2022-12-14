MISSION STATEMENT: Destination Crenshaw’s mission is to celebrate the history and culture of Black Los Angeles through a 1.3-mile-long art and cultural experience along the K-Line. The capital construction will include 100+ public art commissions, 822+ trees, new sidewalks, landscaping, and street furniture.

ABOUT US: Destination Crenshaw is a reparative development project and will be the largest Black public art project in the U.S. and possibly the world. But the project is so much more than art. Its mission is nothing less than to place a cultural stamp of Blackness on Crenshaw Boulevard – a stamp akin to those in Chinatown, Mariachi Plaza, Koreatown, and other ethnic enclaves.

SERVICE AREA: Los Angeles region

GET INVOLVED: Your support helps Destination Crenshaw issue commissions to Black artists from South Los Angeles and complete our project to celebrate the history and contributions of Black Los Angeles.

CONTACT

Address: 777 S. Figueroa St. #4050, Los Angeles, CA 90017

Phone: 818.532.8742

Email: jason@destinationcrenshaw.la

Website: DestinationCrenshaw.la

Facebook: facebook.com/DestinationCrenshaw

Twitter: twitter.com/destinationshaw

Instagram: instagram.com/destinationcrenshaw

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/destination-crenshaw

Top Executive: Jason Foster, President & COO

Year Established: 2017

