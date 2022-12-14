MISSION STATEMENT: Goodwill of Orange County helps people who are facing barriers find and keep jobs, which provides purpose, pride and dignity.

ABOUT US: Goodwill connects people with opportunity. Most people think of Goodwill as just a thrift store. But our purpose is to change lives. We help match meaningful employment opportunities and pathways to independence for every individual seeking a new beginning, a second chance, or a step up. Our mission helps make independence a reality for the people we serve -- through the transformative power of a sustainable job.

SERVICE AREA: Orange County, CA

GET INVOLVED: Hire Goodwill-trained program participants – by hiring from Goodwill of Orange County, you are giving individuals with disabilities and other barriers the opportunity to build a career, find purpose, pride and dignity, and reach their full potential.

Shop or donate at our local stores or online at ShopGoodwill.com – as a nonprofit employment social enterprise, our mission is fueled by donations and purchases at our collection of 23 local thrift stores and our online store.

Attend a See The Good Virtual Tour – join us for an inside look at our mission, the people we serve and the power of work. To RSVP for an upcoming tour, email communitydevelopment@ocgoodwill.org.

CONTACT

Address: 410 N. Fairview St., Santa Ana, CA 92703

Phone: 714.547.6308

Email: cs@ocgoodwill.org

Website: ocgoodwill.org

Facebook: @ocgoodwill

Twitter: @ocgoodwill

Instagram: @ocgoodwill

LinkedIn: Goodwill of Orange CountyTop Executive: Nicole Suydam, President & COO

Year Established: 1924