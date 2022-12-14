MISSION STATEMENT: GRID Alternatives ti Greater Los Angeles envisions a rapid, equitable transition to a world powered by renewable energy that benefits everyone.

Our mission is to build community-powered solutions to advance economic and environmental justice through renewable energy.

ABOUT US: GRID Alternatives Greater Los Angeles (GLA) provides no-cost solar systems to homeowners who earn below 80% of the area median income, and solar job training and placement for underrepresented community members and people of color that experience systemic inequity and barriers to growth within the workforce. We bring solar energy to frontline communities and train the green workforce of tomorrow. Our programs assist communities in accessing clean energy technology and solar job training and addresses systemic issues such as underemployment, pollution and energy poverty.

Since 2007, GLA has installed over 3,000 solar electric systems for income qualified households, providing hands-on training to nearly 5,000 volunteers, students, and job trainees, and placed nearly 1,000 individuals in fast-growing jobs in the solar and renewable energy industry.

SERVICE AREA: Greater Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and Orange Counties

GET INVOLVED: This holiday season, we are raising money to continue to bring renewable energy, financial savings, and clean energy jobs to families most impacted by the climate crisis in the greater Los Angeles area. Please support our GRID GLA office with your tax-deductible, year-end donation.

CONTACT

Address: 1662 Long Beach Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90021

Phone: 310.735.9762

Email: lma@gridalternatives.org

Website: gridalternatives.org/regions/gla

Facebook: @GRIDLA

Twitter: @GRID_GLA

Instagram: @grid_gla

LinkedIn: @grid-alternatives

Top Executive: Ashley Christy, Executive Director

Year Established: 2007

