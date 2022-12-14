MISSION STATEMENT: IILA’s mission is to help families become self-sufficient and to promote cross-cultural understanding by providing services to immigrants, refugees, survivors of human trafficking, and low-income working families.

ABOUT US: The International Institute of Los Angeles (IILA) was founded in 1914 to help immigrant women and girls adapt to their new lives in Los Angeles. Today, IILA offers a wide array of services to support refugees, immigrants and low-income working families to achieve self-sufficiency. Our programs include immigration legal assistance, refugee resettlement, an accelerated employment program for new arrivals, case management for survivors of human trafficking and unaccompanied minors, free or low-cost childcare through 9 state-funded pre-schools, daycare, and family centers, and subsidized transportation and nutrition services. In 2022, IILA assisted 53,000 clients, including helping resettle 1,000 Afghan and Ukrainian refugees.

SERVICE AREA: Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside, Ventura and Kern Counties

GET INVOLVED: To make a donation, please visit https://www.iilosangeles.org/donate/. If you have questions, or to learn more about what we do, please contact Cambria Tortorelli, President and CEO, at ctortorelli@iilosangeles.org.

We also welcome volunteers. To find out more about volunteer opportunities, please contact Marisa Moonilal, Community Relations Manager, at mmoonilal@iilosangeles.org or visit https://www.iilosangeles.org/volunteer.

CONTACT

Address: 3845 Selig Pl., Los Angeles, CA 90031

Phone: 323.224.3800

Email: mmoonilal@iilosangeles.org

Website: iilosangeles.org

Facebook: @IILosAngeles

Twitter: @IILosAngeles

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/international-institute-oflos-angeles

Top Executive: Cambria Tortorelli, President & CEO

Year Established: 1914