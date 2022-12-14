MISSION STATEMENT: LA Family Housing helps people transition out of homelessness and poverty through a continuum of housing enriched with supportive services.

ABOUT US: LA Family Housing helps people transition out of homelessness and poverty through a continuum of housing enriched with supportive services. One of the largest homeless service providers and affordable real estate developers in Los Angeles, LAFH currently owns and operates more than 30 properties of interim, affordable, and supportive housing across the County and has 750 new homes in the pipeline to be completed in the coming years. The agency connects nearly 12,000 low-income children, parents and single adults with housing resources and services annually.

SERVICE AREA: While a majority of our services and housing are located in the San Fernando Valley, we provide support for people transitioning out of homelessness and poverty across Los Angeles County.

GET INVOLVED: You can get involved with LA Family Housing by supporting our work financially, volunteering, donating items, and advocating. Learn more about how you can get involved at our website: lafh.org.

CONTACT

Address: 7843 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood, CA 91605

Phone: 916.834.6369

Email: info@lafh.org

Website: lafh.org

Facebook: @lafamilyhousing

Twitter: @lafamilyhousing

Instagram: @lafamilyhousing

LinkedIn: @lafamilyhousing

Top Executive: Stephanie Klasky-Gamer, President & CEO

Year Established: 1983