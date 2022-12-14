MISSION STATEMENT: The LAFC Foundation furthers our Club’s mission of uniting the world’s city through the world’s game, bringing joy to people, and being a force for good in our community by supporting critical programs and bringing the indomitable Black & Gold spirit wherever we go.

ABOUT US: The LAFC Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, is the social impact arm of the Los Angeles Football Club. Established in 2018, we’re dedicated to supporting local organizations, partners, and infrastructure that not only bring the world’s game to more young people but also bring them the life skills and resources they need to be successful off the pitch. Our superpower is our ability to leverage our LAFC brand and our passionate community of fans and stakeholders. Bringing the indomitable Black & Gold spirit wherever we go helps make our good work even better.

SERVICE AREA: Los Angeles County

BOARD OF DIRECTORS: Bennett Rosenthal

Larry Berg

Brandon Beck

Rico Jeffery Garcia

Allison Rosenthal

Allison Berg

Dr. Natasha Beck

GET INVOLVED: The LAFC Foundation brings together programming partners that are in line with our mission and values in targeted locations to create Centers of Excellence, which will be anchors for the community and serve as best practice models for other sites. We do this work in many ways.

Safe Places for Play: In partnership with MLS and local public schools, we’re honored to have installed 31 futsal courts at schools in underserved communities across the Greater L.A. area over the last five years. Foundation staff visit principals, physical education teachers, and afterschool staff at each site and are always inspired to see how these courts are universally utilized as a space for learning, play, and wellness.

Sports Programming + Success off the Field: While we continue to grow our portfolio of courts, we also focus on making sure the courts are being utilized. We work with our partners to develop high-quality, complementary programming for the students and neighborhoods at each court. Finally, using our futsal sites as launching pads, we’re also bringing additional programs to address COVID-19-related learning loss, improve health and wellness outcomes, and provide social-emotional development tools that will serve our participants for years to come.

By supporting the programming and infrastructure that allow young people to access our favorite game, we provide more than fun and physical exercise – it’s a pathway to success beyond the pitch, building fundamental life skills and friendships along the way. In addition, we’re proud to be members of the Alliance, a joint Diversity Equity and Inclusion initiative led by LA84 in partnership with all 12 L.A. professional sports franchises. Together we look to address racial injustice and issues uniquely facing communities of color.

To date, we’ve had the privilege to positively impact over 30,000 youth in the Los Angeles area. We are excited to watch this number grow exponentially in the years to come – and couldn’t do any of it without you.

CONTACT

Address: 818 W. 7th St, Ste. 1200, Los

Angeles, CA 90017

Phone: 213.819.3660

Email: chris.reed@lafc.com

Website: lafc.com

Instagram: @lafcfoundation

Top Executive: Chris Reed, Executive Director

Year Established: 2018