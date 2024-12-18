Liberty Hill provides critical funding, training and capacity building to community organizations and activists leading grassroots organizing efforts locally. As a public foundation, we provide support for organizing campaigns, and as a nonprofit, we lead research and policy initiatives designed to drive systemic change. Our training institute strengthens and connects community leaders, and our role as a convener allows us to bring diverse allies together across our region to affect change. We focus our efforts on the areas of Racial Justice, Youth & Transformative Justice, Environmental & Climate Justice, LGBTQ+ & Gender Justice, and Economic & Housing Justice.

TOP EXECUTIVE: Shane Murphy Goldsmith, President & CEO

YEAR ESTABLISHED: 1976

MISSION STATEMENT

Liberty Hill Foundation is a laboratory for social change philanthropy. We leverage the power of community organizers, donor activists and allies to advance social justice through strategic investment in grants, leadership training and campaigns.

SERVICE AREA

At Liberty Hill, our work is focused on Los Angeles County, because we understand that what happens in L.A. often influences the nation.

GET INVOLVED

Join us in the movement to build a just future for Los Angeles. Liberty Hill seeks to raise awareness and funds to address critical issues facing Los Angeles as we head into the second half of this decade. Our Agenda for a Just Future is focused on three areas – building the nation’s largest youth development system focused on care, not cages; ending toxic neighborhood oil drilling near our homes and schools; and fighting for a roof over every head amidst the homelessness crisis. Join the movement by supporting our mission to power the community, organizing and activism that changes lives across our region. Together, we can secure a brighter future for L.A.

ADDRESS: 1001 Wilshire Boulevard, PMB 2170

Los Angeles, CA 90017

PHONE: 323.556.7200

EMAIL: info@libertyhill.org

WEBSITE: libertyhill.org

FACEBOOK: facebook.com/libertyhill

X: @LibertyHill

LINKEDIN: linkedin.com/company/libertyhill

INSTAGRAM: @LibertyHillFoundation