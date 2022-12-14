MISSION STATEMENT: The mission of the Library Foundation of Los Angeles is to support and enrich the capabilities, resources, and services of the Los Angeles Public Library through fundraising, advocacy, and innovative programs that benefit our diverse community and promote greater awareness of the Library’s valuable programs and services.

ABOUT US: The Library Foundation of Los Angeles (LFLA) is a private nonprofit that provides critical support to the Los Angeles Public Library resulting in free programs, such as Adult Literacy, resources, and services, like Online Tutoring, that are available to every Angeleno. The LFLA also presents public programming through the ALOUD Series, highlighting world-class authors and in-demand thought leaders, bringing them to various libraries and L.A. locations across the city. The Foundation develops special projects, such as exhibitions that highlight the Library’s vast collections, and it manages The Library Store, the gift shop located inside the Los Angeles Central Library.

SERVICE AREA: Los Angeles

GET INVOLVED: You can support the work of the Library Foundation of Los Angeles through a financial donation or by becoming a member. By supporting the Foundation, you will become part of a community of annual supporters who help ensure the Los Angeles Public Library continually has the resources needed to serve millions of children, teens, and adults across Los Angeles. For more information, please visit LFLA.org/support.

CONTACT

Address: 630 W. Fifth St., Los Angeles, CA 90071

Phone: 213.228.7500

Email: info@lfla.org

Website: lfla.org

Facebook: Facebook.com/LibraryFoundLA

Twitter: @LibraryFoundLA

Instagram: @LibraryFoundLA

LinkedIn: Library Foundation of Los Angeles

Top Executive: Stacy Lieberman, President and CEO

Year Established: 1992