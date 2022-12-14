MISSION STATEMENT: Together with families, schools, and the community, LAEP facilitates access to and opportunities for quality educational and wellness practices so that children thrive from diapers to diplomas.

ABOUT US: LAEP envisions a world where empowered learning communities foster access and liberation for all. Systemic barriers result in an uneven playing field for learning and achievement. At LAEP, we remove barriers by promoting agency, building capacity, and focusing on sustainable systems change with a community-led and culturally responsive approach. Recognizing that parents are their child’s first educator, support begins with parents-to-be and infants and continues through high school graduation.

It’s about the whole child, the whole family, and the whole community.

SERVICE AREA: Based in Los Angeles, LAEP’s work spans across Southern California and is customized for each individual community.

GET INVOLVED: Partners like you make it all possible. Your gift to LAEP supports prenatal and early childhood programs to help children get the best start in life, schools that are engaged hubs for learning and community, and support for educators to ensure schools are equitable environments focused on the well-being of both students and staff. Donate at laep.org/give.

CONTACT

Address: 1541 Wilshire Blvd., Ste 200, Los Angeles, CA 90017

Phone: 213.622.5237

Email: info@laep.org

Website: laep.org

Facebook: @partnerwithLAEP

Twitter: @partnerwithLAEP

Instagram: @laepcommunity

LinkedIn: Los Angeles Education Partnership

Top Executive: Michele Broadnax, President & CEO

Year Established: 1984

