MISSION STATEMENT: Los Angeles Mission breaks the cycle of homelessness and poverty by stabilizing people in a safe and spiritual environment, connecting them to solutions and walking with them on their journey.

ABOUT US: Founded in 1936, the Los Angeles Mission is a non-profit, privately supported, faith-based organization that serves the immediate and long-term needs of homeless and disadvantaged men, women and children. The Mission is among the nation’s largest service providers to the homeless. The Mission has been successful through the efforts of great leaders who have dedicated their lives to the pursuit of helping the homeless. Currently, the vision of the Los Angeles Mission is upheld and led by Pastor Troy Vaughn, President/CEO. Because of the guidance and direction of both current and past leaders, the Mission is fulfilling its mandate to reach those who are destitute and alone.

SERVICE AREA: Downtown Los Angeles

GET INVOLVED: losangelesmission.org/get-involved

CONTACT

Address: 303 E. 5th St., Los Angeles, CA 90013

Phone: 213.629.1227

Email: MTrinh@lamission.net

Website: LosAngelesMission.org

Facebook: facebook.com/LosAngelesMission/

Twitter: twitter.com/thelamission

Instagram: instagram.com/thelamission/

Top Executive: Troy Vaughn, President/CEO

Year Established: 1936